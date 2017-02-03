Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu claims the team run out of luck against Cameroon

Published on: 03 February 2017
Ghana Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu

The Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu claims they failed to reach the final because Cameroon was lucky on the day.

The Stars were dumped out of the competition after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“We did all we could to win the game, we had some few chances but we couldn’t find the ball at the back of the net, I think luck was not on our side,” he said.

“We are very disappointed, we just have to go back and prepare for the next game.”

Ghana will play Burkina-Faso who also defeated Egypt in the other semi-final game.

 

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Redd says:
    February 03, 2017 10:42 am
    It is only in Ghana that coaches instead of analyzing games technically rather talk about luck.
  • MASTER says:
    February 03, 2017 10:43 am
    Please accept defeat, Cameroon was very much better than u, pliz it pays to accept defeat, u were very poor , i told you yesterday that u will fall and remind me today, what has happened?????????????????? u are out, u talk too much!!!!!

