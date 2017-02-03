Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu claims the team run out of luck against Cameroon

The Black Stars deputy coach Maxwell Konadu claims they failed to reach the final because Cameroon was lucky on the day.

The Stars were dumped out of the competition after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

“We did all we could to win the game, we had some few chances but we couldn’t find the ball at the back of the net, I think luck was not on our side,” he said.

“We are very disappointed, we just have to go back and prepare for the next game.”

Ghana will play Burkina-Faso who also defeated Egypt in the other semi-final game.

