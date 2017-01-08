Black Stars enjoying training at pre-AFCON camp base in Al Ain

The Black Stars are in high spirits at the pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations camp base in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

It has been five days of training in the Gulf since arriving last Monday.

Ghana will test their readiness for to tournament with a friendly against club side Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

That will be the final match for the team before departing UAE on 13 January to Gabon.

Ghana will start their campaign on 17 January against Uganda who are also in Dubai preparing.

