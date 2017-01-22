Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew brags - 'I believe in myself'

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has hit back at his critics after a magnificent show against the Eagles of Mali on Saturday saying 'I believe in myself because I know the quality I have."

The Aston Villa striker was heavily bashed after a poor show in the opening group game against the Cranes of Uganda but picked up with a supersonic display in the Stars' second game with the Malians.

Jordan provided the assist for skipper Asamoah Gyan to score the only goal of the game and again proved a hard nut to cracking for the Eagles.

He had this to say after the game: “I am always confident because I know the quality I have. The coach and the players have confidence in me so there is no problem.”

“Two of our stars (Andre and Asamoah) were not hundred percent fit so I had to run more and I do that with a good heart and good spirit.”

The Aston Villa striker has always been the second best striker for Ghana coach Avram Grant behind Asamoah Gyan with huge expectations hanging around his neck.

