Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena not competing with anyone in the team

Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena has affirmed his commitment in helping the team achieve its targets rather than his personal glory.

Dwamena, 21, became the toast of Ghanaian football populace over the weekend after bagging a brace in the 5-0 demolishing of the Walias of Ethiopia in the opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Many connoisseurs after the game, earmarked the FC Zurich sharp shooter as a direct replacement for skipper Asamoah Gyan who is at the peak of his career.

Nevertheless, the soft-spoken forward says he wants to help the team realize its goals above everything else during an interview with KWESE Free Sports.