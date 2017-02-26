Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori set to sign three-year deal with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Ghana Premier League winner with WA All Stars, goalkeeper Richard Ofori could sign a three-year deal with the African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the coming days after impressing on trials.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of agreeing a deal with the Brazilians, contrary to reports he was joining Cape Town FC.

Ofori has been training with the Sundowns since the end of the Africa Cup of Nations where he made his debut for the Black Stars in the team’s third and fourth play-off game against Burkina Faso.

Technical Director of the South African Coaches Association Sudesh Singh in an interview with Takoradi-based Empire FM said the goalkeeper has caught the interest of Sundowns manager Pitso Mosimane who is willing to sign the WA All Stars gloves-man as a back-up for first choice Ugandan international goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“Sundowns is looking at dominating for a foreseeable future, currently Pitso has invited Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori for trials and he sees him as a better competition to Denis Onyango.

“I can confirm that with the little I’ve heard and seen, Richard will be a good addition to the side and very soon he should be a Sundowns player”.

