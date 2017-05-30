Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah yet to pay fine for breaking camp rules during AFCON

Cordoba CF goalkeeper Razak Brimah has not paid the fine of $2,500 fine handed him for breaking Black Stars Code of Conduct during the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon earlier this year.

According to reports, Brimah who was not invited by coach Kwasi Appiah for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the two-high profile internationals against Mexico and USA, is yet to pay the fine.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), fined Brimah after insulting Ghanaians who have criticized his performance via a video he posted on Facebook which was considered disrespectful.



