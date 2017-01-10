Black Stars heads into 2017 AFCON as 9th best placed team on the continent

Ghana heads into the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon as the 9th placed team on the continent.

The Black Stars recent wobbles has seen the team slide on the FIFA rankings, dropping from second to ninth.

The four-time African champions are behind rivals Nigeria with Morocco lying 10th on the ranking table.

Senegal are first on the table, followed by African champions Ivory Coast with Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, DR Congo and Burkina Faso in that order.

The Black Stars are housed in group D where they will play old foes Mali, Egypt and Uganda at the continental showpiece.

