Black Stars leave for Spain ahead of Nicaragua friendly

The Black Stars have left France for Spain ahead of their penultimate international friendly before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The four times African champions will face Nicaragua in their second friendly of the international break on Tuesday as coach Otto Addo continues preparations ahead of the Mundial.

Having lost 3-0 to Brazil on Friday in Le Havre, the team will be hoping to recover from the disappointment as they eye a win against Nicaragua.

Twenty-seven players travelled with the team after Arsenal midfielder left camp over injury concerns.

Otto Addo is expected to give the untried players a chance against Nicaragua as he makes a decision on which team he sends to the World Cup in November.

Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer are expected to play a role in Tuesday's game at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca.

Ghana's final preparatory game before the World Cup will be against Switzerland in Doha, just three days to the start of the tournament.