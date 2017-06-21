Black Stars leave for USA and Mexico friendlies on Friday after change of traveling plans

The Black Stars will leave for the United States on Friday following a change in their travel arrangement, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The team was initially billed to fly out out on Saturday but the date has been brought forward.

The four-time African champions will square off with Mexico on June 28 before playing the Yankees on July 1.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to prune his squad to 23 before the important two games.

