Black Stars leave France for friendly against Nicaragua in Spain

The Black Stars have left France for Spain, where they will play Nicaragua in their second friendly of the month.

They departed Le Havre on Sunday afternoon and are scheduled to arrive in Spain in the evening to continue preparations for the match on Tuesday.

27 players made the trip after Thomas Partey was granted permission to return to London due to a suspected knee injury.

Partey was forced to withdraw from Friday's friendly against Brazil at the last minute after suffering an injury during the warmup.

On the night, Brazil dominated the first half, with Tottenham striker Richarlison scoring a brace after Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead by nodding home a ninth-minute corner from Raphinha.

Black Stars are confident of bouncing back with a convincing win against Nicaragua who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

Both games are part of Ghana's preparations for the World Cup where they will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.