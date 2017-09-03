Black Stars leave Ghanaians gutted after disastrous showing against Congo in World Cup qualifier

A poor performance by the Stars in a World Cup qualifier left vociferous Ghanaian football fans gutted.

The Black Stars ailed to grind the needed results against bottom placed Congo Brazzaville at their favorite Babayara sports stadium on Friday afternoon.

Thomas Teye Partey salvaged a point for the Ghanaians in the 85th minute after Thievy Bifouma's 18th minute goal.

The four times African champions are now in a difficult position to make it to their fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup finals especially with two difficult away games out

of the three remaining fixtures.

Although it is mathematically surmountable for the stars to sail through, some Ghanaians believe the World Cup dream has been shattered by a resolute Congolese side.

According to most Ghanaians it is virtually impossible for the West Africans to qualify ahead of Egypt and Group leaders, Uganda who have amassed six and seven points

respectively after three games.

Frederick Acquah, a staunch Blackstars supporter in an interview with GNA sports expressed disappointment saying "it is all over for us, the team has not been in a

good shape recently and our performance today is evident. We need to think about the future, restructure and start from the scratch". Acquah said

Another Black Stars lover, Sarah Tetteh, believes the team lacks quality players who can deliver when the stakes are high. She says it is only advisable for the technical team

to have a better scouting plan to discover quality players for the Blackstars.

"It was difficult watching the game, the team had no Essien or Sulley Muntari, who could turn situations around for us. I think it is clear that the team lacks quality players and the technical team must do better scouting.

Meanwhile coach Kwesi Appiah remains hopeful of Ghana's World Cup qualifying chances despite his team's disappointing performance.

In a post match interview with the press, the 54 year old said the dream would only be over when it's mathematically impossible.

"It's very disappointing to drop points at this crucial stage of the qualifiers but in football you can never say never. The most important thing is to try and do the best you can," Kwesi Appiah said.

Ghana would travel to Congo Brazzaville for the second leg encounter, scheduled for Tuesday, September 5 whiles Egypt hosts the cranes of Uganda at Alexandria.