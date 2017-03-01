Black Stars management chief Osei admits Avram Grant has destroyed country's 2018 World Cup chances

Black Stars vice-chairman Wilfred Osei has admitted former coach Avram Grant has damaged the country's chances of qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Grant, who is hugely unpopular in Ghana, supervised the side's disastrous start to the campaign before ending his two-year association with the West Africans.

The Black Stars are third on the table with just a single point from two games.

Though the four-time African champions can mathematically qualify to the global showpiece, the jury is out there as Egypt and Uganda stand in pole positions to secure the qualification berth.

And the team's management committee chief Wilfred Osei admits the task has been tougher.

“I can tell you, the job of the next Black Stars coach will be very very challenging because of the situation Avram Grant has put us through”, He told Atinka FM

“He (Grant) has jeopardized our World Cup chances and will be difficult for any coach who takes over the Black Stars to be able to navigate his way through”.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager, parted ways with the Ghana FA after he failed to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Ghana federation has appointed local man Maxwell Konadu in an interim capacity as the search for a substantive gaffer continues.

Over 70 coaches have reportedly applied for the job with 1978 African Footballer of the Year Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak the only local man to throw himself into the mix.

