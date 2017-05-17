Black Stars management chief rubbishes captaincy row between Gyan and Andre

Black Stars management committee vice-chairman Wilfred Osei Kwaku insists there is no tension between Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew regarding the leadership direction of the four-time African champions.

The top Ghana FA official insists talks of a perceived leadership crisis within the national team is baseless.

Returning Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has kept faith with the on-loan Al Ahli striker as his skipper while Andre remain deputy as the status quo remain unchanged.

But constant reports of perceived leadership crisis is refusing to wash away in the local media.

But Wilfred Osei Kwaku has poured cold water on the reports as false.

“As management, we have inquired about the veracity of these rumours or otherwise by even confronting both Asamoah [Gyan] and Dede [Ayew] and we found out they are false,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no concrete case to be made about this issue and thus must be put to bed.

“As human as they are, they can have their differences which are normal but then there is nothing concrete to warrant an action from management.”

Ayew's desire to follow in the footsteps of his famous father Abedi Pele to wear the armband will have to wait a little longer as Gyan has insisted he has many footballing years ahead of him.

Gyan, the country's all-time leading scorer, took over the leadership mantle from John Mensah in 2012.

By Patrick Akoto

