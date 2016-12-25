Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Avram Grant to meet Black Stars management committee on Monday to defend provisional AFCON squad

Published on: 25 December 2016
Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant will meet the Black Stars management committee on Monday to defend his provisional squad for the Africa Nations Cup in Gabon.

Grant is reported to have submitted 30 players for a pre-tournament camp which opens next Tuesday in Accra.

The Black Stars Management Committee met on Thursday to deliberate on the squad and other tournament related matters.

There are reports they are are not impressed with the players initially listed by the Israeli coach.

GHANASoccernet.com had earlier reported that non-residential camping will start on 28 December before they leave for Dubai on 02 January.

Comments

  • OGYA says:
    December 21, 2016 09:54 pm
    Get rid of this Lazy Ass Stoner to save us all from further embarrassment
  • OGYA says:
    December 21, 2016 09:58 pm
    This fucking guy is not even in Ghana. This is all Nyantakyi's fault. Just as Osei Kofi was saying they could probably have a share in Avram's monthly salary, hence the inability to fire him.
  • Pablo says:
    December 25, 2016 02:15 pm
    Ogya where frm Nyantakyi here? de GFA have contract with de coach so why all dis hullabaloo.and moreover we sack him ryt now dnt u knw we are going to compensate him with tax payers money.why dnt u blame de Ndc government wen dey said dey dnt wnt Kwesi Appiah Bt dey wnt top-notch coach? De FA dnt Av a say bcos dey are NT de one paying him Bt de government .so talk with facts Bt nt assumptions

