Avram Grant to meet Black Stars management committee on Monday to defend provisional AFCON squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant will meet the Black Stars management committee on Monday to defend his provisional squad for the Africa Nations Cup in Gabon.

Grant is reported to have submitted 30 players for a pre-tournament camp which opens next Tuesday in Accra.

The Black Stars Management Committee met on Thursday to deliberate on the squad and other tournament related matters.

There are reports they are are not impressed with the players initially listed by the Israeli coach.

GHANASoccernet.com had earlier reported that non-residential camping will start on 28 December before they leave for Dubai on 02 January.

