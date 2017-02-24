Black Stars Management Committee set to meet ExCo on Tuesday; Grant's successor top of the agenda

The Black Stars Management Committee will meet the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association on Tuesday to submit their report and deliberate on the choice of the next coach for the senior national team following the departure of Avram Grant, the Ghana federation's Vice President George Afriyie has revealed.

George explained in an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi explained that the Management Committee of the team will present their technical and management report to the Executive Committee of the GFA and hold a discussion on who becomes the next Black Stars coach after the Israeli trainer Avram Grant.

"We will meet the ExCo to submit our management and technical reports which has always been the standard practice. The issue of the next coach will surely be top on the agenda," he said.

He then hinted that the choice of the next coach of the Black Stars will not be based on a complexion, whether white or black, but competence will be key.

"I want to becareful when it comes to next coach of the Stars, Ghanaians want a coach that will take us to the promised land ,win us AFCON and qualify us for the world cup.

Ghana are without a coach following the departure of Avram Grant after the poor show at the just ended AFCON in Gabon where the Black Stars ended 4th at the event.

Reports are that many coaches have started submitting their CVs for the vacant job despite the GFA yet to open the lid for applications.

