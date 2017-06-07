Black Stars massacre Asokwa Deportivo in front of massive Kumasi crowd

The Black Stars annihilated second-tier side Askowa Deportivo 6-1 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations warm-up in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Two second-half braces from attackers Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena helped Ghana to the emphatic victory ahead of Sunday’s qualifier against Ethiopia.

The Black Stars opened the scoring on 23 minutes after the second tier side had been resolute in defence with Jordan Ayew breaking the deadlock from Samuel Sarfo's assist.

Frank Acheampong doubled the lead in the 39th minute before the club side pulled one goal back.

Wholesale second-half changes showed much purpose in attack with Waris combining well with Dwamena to bring some anxious moments for the Deportivo.

France based Waris put Ghana in a 3-1 lead after an exquisite pass from Dwamena before Lumor set the latter up to make it 4-1.

Waris scored again from Dwamena's assist before the Swiss-based attacker powered his way to seal the emphatic win at the death.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)