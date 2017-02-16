Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu scores superb finish in Udinese friendly win over Russian side Terek Grozny

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu steered the opener for Italian Serie A side Udinese as they defeated Russian side Terek Grozny in a midweek friendly on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old powered home the opener in the 21st minute after dashing to latch on to a ball and smashing past the keeper at the Estadio Communale Fruili.

Badu, who played for Ghana at the 2017 AFCON, lasted just the opening 45 minutes as the Udinese manager made wholesome changes to his squad after the break.

He is expected to feature for the Little Zebras when they face Sassuolo on Sunday in the Serie A.

