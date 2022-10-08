Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals admiration for Ronaldinho

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed he takes inspiration from Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho was noted for his dribbling skills during his active days with La Selecao and LaLiga giants, Barcelona.

He won several titles, including the Champions League and the World Cup. Ronaldinho was named the world's best player twice.

"Joyful and determined. If you watch me play, you'll notice how much I enjoy the game," Kyereh told GQ.

"Ronaldinho. The joy and energy he brought to the game make me love to watch football," he added when asked who his favourite player was.

Kyereh has been in excellent form in recent weeks, scoring in back-to-back games for Freiburg, a club he joined in the summer for 4.5 million euros.