Black Stars new boy Nuru Sulley receive massive applauds after debut training

Black Stars newbie Nuru Sulley received massive applauds from hundreds of fans who thronged the Acqauinas Park to watch the maiden training of the team ahead of the 2017 Afcon.

The Alanyaspor defender was handed a late inclusion in the provisional squad of the Black Stars and displayed impressive performance which forced the fans to hail him.

His pair with Rashid Sumaila in one of the two teams that played an intensive seven-aside game was hugely lauded by all who came to watch the team train.

An acrobatic clearance on the line was graced by massive clapping from the fans with some shouting "... great play. That is the mark of a great defender."

"I have followed him from Turkey and I am not surprised with his performance because I know what he can do. But from what he has done today, you can see everyone is in love with his play," a fan said after the game.

Sulley guided Alanyaspor to the Turkish Super Lig and has been the most consistent Ghanaian center back in the major leagues in Europe and his performance at the Stars' training in Wednesday showed.

