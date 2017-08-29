Black Stars newbie Edwin Gyasi ready to play anywhere for the team

Dutch-born Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi has declared that he will be happy to play anywhere he is asked by coach Kwesi Appiah in the upcoming double header 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah has invited 24 players for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifier as they aim to get their qualifying campaign back on track in next month's double header clash against the Red Devils of Congo.

And one player, who is part of the squad for the battle at hand but relatively unknown to the Ghanaian football populace is Aalesund FK winger Edwin Gyasi.

Gyasi, whose superb performance for the modest Norwegian side prompted coach Kwesi Appiah to hand him his maiden call up says he is ready to play anywhere he will be deployed the coach.

"For me, it doesn’t matter if I play on the left or right," the former FC Twente Enschede winger told Footy-Ghana

Gyasi has bagged three goals and registered four assists in 19 appearances as a winger for Aalesund FK in the Norwegian Eliteseiren League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)