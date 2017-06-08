Black Stars newbie Isaac Sackey confident of Ethiopia scalp

Black Stars newbie Isaac Sackey is optimistic of beating the Walias of Ethiopia in Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the Alanyaspor enforcer, the Black Stars have all the ammunition in their ranks to shoot down the Walias when the two sides square off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Sackey thanked the fans for their unflinching support ahead of the much anticipated clash.

“We have been getting lots of encouragement and support from Ghanaians ahead of key matches and I believe come Sunday the fans will be super by coming to the stadium in their numbers to support us to beat Ethiopia," he told Sportsworldghana.com

“Players need inspiration a lot in football and efforts like this inspires us the players a lot."

“The most important thing for us is to win on Sunday, I want to assure Ghanaians that we will get the victory needed."

The former Slovan Liberec midfielder made his debut in the team's 6-1 trashing of second tier side Asokwa Deportivo on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

