Black Stars newboy Lumor Agbenyenu suffers relegation with 1860 Munich

Published on: 31 May 2017
Lumor debuted for 1860 Munich

On-loan Lumor Agbenyenu suffered relegation with German Bundesliga II side TSG 1860 Munich to the third tier on Tuesday.

The Black Stars newboy played the entire duration as they lost 2-0 at home to Jahn Regensburg in the second leg to be evicted 3-1 on aggregate.

TSG 1860 Munich finished third-bottom on the table in the regular and was given another chance to save their season.

Agbenyenu made 16 appearances and scored two goals since joining the side in January.

He is expected to return to newly-promoted Portuguese Liga side Portimonense.

