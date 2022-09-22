Black Stars not going to Qatar to make up numbers – Assistant coach George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng says they are not going to Qatar to fill quotas, but rather to make an impact at the 2022 World Cup.

Boateng is confident that the Black Stars have what it takes to achieve their semi-final target after narrowly missing out in 2010.

“We are not going there to make up numbers. We are going there to compete and the players are ready. You’ve seen in the game against Nigeria where they faced fierce opposition and when the games are tough and they are asked to deliver you have seen that they can deliver,” Boateng told Joy Sports.

“Even though we may not be the favourite to get out of the group stages, what I can say is that the group will be ready to compete and fight to get out of the group stages.”

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal. Uruguay and South Korea.

Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later.

The African giants' final group game is against Uruguay, which Ghanaians see as a golden opportunity to avenge their quarter-final loss in 2010.

The four-time African champions are set to play Brazil and Nicaragua this month as part of their preparation for the tournament.

They will play Brazil on September 23 and then take on Nicaragua four days later.