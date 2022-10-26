Black Stars offer was great honour for me - Otto Addo

Former Ghana international Otto Addo says he felt honoured when the football association contacted him about joining the Black Stars.

Addo stated that the Ghana Football Association desired a permanent coach, but he was able to persuade them that he could manage the Black Stars while also working as a trainer scout for Dortmund.

The former Dortmund midfielder was named interim manager and led the team to World Cup qualification in 2022, defeating Nigeria in the final qualifying round. Following qualifiers, he was awarded a permanent contract until the end of the year.

“The association had already asked me to coach in February, but at that time their priority was on someone who could work permanently for Ghana,” he told the World Soccer Magazine.

“The offer was a great honour for me. In the talks, I made it clear that I could do the national team job on an interim basis and as a dual function with my Dortmund work. I think as a national coach you should also live in the country you work for in the long term.

“Of course, many things can also be organized and delegated remotely in the short term. But I see myself staying in Germany, at least for the next few years.”

Addo has been in charge of eight games, winning two, four draws, and two defeats.

Addo will be in the dugout in Qatar, where the Black Stars will hope to qualify from a group that includes Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.