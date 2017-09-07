Black Stars players disappointed with government

The Black Stars of Ghana have expressed their disappointment with the government for failing to charter a flight for the team after their mauling of Congo by 5-1 in Brazzaville in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Sports Ministry had promised to airlift the 21-man contingent to Accra in a chartered flight to enable them get to their various clubs in Europe so they either not lose their positions or face some financial sanctions.

But an hour to the crucial encounter it was communicated through Captain Asamoah Gyan that the team will be transported by a commercial flight which will have affected the foreign-based players drastically.

Gyan as a leader quickly had to resource a travel agent to get his team-mates a chartered plane to save players disappointment.

“I did this to keep the morale of the players high because these things destroy national commitment, and don’t forget there are young ones in the team so I just saved the situation but still I think government must fulfill their promises always,” he told Hot FM.

Source: Starrfmonline.com

