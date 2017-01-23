Black Stars players not motivated by money, Newcastle United's Christian Atsu claims

Ghana winger Christian Atsu claims the current squad are not motivated by money as they continue their push for their first African crown in 35-years.

The Black Stars have secured qualification to the quarter-finals of the competition after their 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday.

The West African powerhouse are seeking to end a long wait for an African crown.

The support of the team has slowed down drastically since the country's wrecked 2014 World Cup campaign.

The players' insistence on the payment of their $100,000 appearance fee before playing Portugal at the global showpiece incurred the wrath of the local people.

But the Newcastle United wideman insists the squad are not motivated by cash.

“We want to win something for Ghana. We have been in this competition for long and always go home without that cup," he said

“Ghanaians are not happy. We are determined to win this cup and it has nothing to do with money.

“With or without money, we will do our best to win the cup for Ghana”. Atsu noted.

The 25-year -old emphasized how money played little role in the players focus and approach to a game, as he asserts that you will awarded accordingly if you thrive.

“We play we deserved to be paid because its our profession. The state will not take care of us when we go on pension.

“So what ever is due us must given to us. But we are not saying without the money we will not play for the country.

“Money is secondary. All we want to do here is to win the competition for Ghanaians to be happy.“

