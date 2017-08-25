Black Stars reject Richmond Boakye ends up as Europa League qualifiers joint top scorer

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom emerged joint top scorer of the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds.

The 24-year-old banged in seven goals in 8 matches as the Serbian giants progressed to the Group stage.

He shared that feat with Maksim Maksimov who plays for Lithuanian side Trakai

Boakye was not on target as Red Star Belgrade beat Russian side FC Krasnodar to qualify on the away-goals rule after tying 4-4 on aggregate.

Despite his scoring form, he was excluded from Ghana's 24-man squad for the back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

