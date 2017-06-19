Black Stars resume training in Accra ahead of Mexico and USA friendlies

The Black Stars of Ghana resumed training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday in preparation for the double-header friendly match with Mexico and the United States of America.

Twenty-one players reported for the training with notable absentees being the Ayew brothers - Andre and Jordan Ayew as well as Afriyie Acquah, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah.

Head coach Kwasi Appiah, his assistants Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu as well as Technical Coordinator Stephen Appiah and goalkeepers coach Richard Kingson were all present.

Held at the Accra Sports Stadium between the hours of 4pm and 5:30pm, the team did not resort themselves to too many rigorous exercises with a few minutes of ball work dominating the day.

This is the first time the Black Stars are training following their 5-0 mauling of Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana will playing the Tricolor and The Yanks on 28th June and 1st July respectively.

Below is a list of players who reported for the team's training:

Richard Ofori

Joseph Addo

Felix Annan

Daniel Amartey

Rashid Sumaila

Lumor Agbenyenu

Winful Cobbinah

Daniel Darkwah

Samuel Sarfo

Thomas Partey

Raphael Dwamena

Jerry Akaminko

Nicholas Opoku

Thomas Agyepong

Asamoah Gyan

Isaac Sackey

Yaw Yeboah

Ebenezer Ofori

Frank Acheampong

Majeed Waris

John Boye

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)