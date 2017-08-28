Black Stars set to train today in Kumasi for Congo clash, 13 players expected to report

The Black Stars will start training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today (Monday) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah has four days to prepare his charges for the must-win qualifier to remain in the hunt for a qualification berth.

GHANASoccernet.com understands 13 players should be available for training.

Turkey-based duo captain Asamoah Gyan and John Boye, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard ofori, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Ebenezer Ofori, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Poku, Thomas Agyeapong, Eric Gyasi have arrived in the country.

They will be joined by home based duo Gideon Waja and Joseph Addo.

Appiah invited 24 players for the two matches with the return leg to played in Brazzaville on 5 September.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)