Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan calls on Ghanaians to forgive Razak Brimah over unguarded facebook video

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to pardon underfire goalkeeper Razak Brimah for his unsavory comments against Ghanaians on Facebook.

The Cordoba FC goalie took to his Facebook platform during the just ended AFCON tournament in Gabon to lambast a section of Ghanaians he described as “negative people” for constantly criticising him.

In a bile-bursting audio, Razak had lamented that some Ghanaians keep chastising him and his family for no reason and that he was tired of the negativity.

“They talk too much; they should “f**k” go to hell. I am not hash but am “f**k” tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk “shit," Razak posted a video on his Facebook page.

The unguarded comment attracted a fine of GHC2500 from the Management Committee of the team slapped on the Cordoba goalie.

In the wake of the controversy, the talismanic captain who has faced the wrath of Ghanaians in the past has asked Ghanaians to pardon and forgive his team mate.

“I will like to take this opportunity to plead for Razak Brimah, I want Ghanaians to forgive him, he admits he didn’t do the right thing and so he apologized,” he told Kumasi-based Angel FM

“We the players also knew what he did was wrong and we spoke to him, I spoke to him myself, I believe he has regretted his actions and I will like to plead with Ghanaians to let sleeping dogs lie,” he added.

