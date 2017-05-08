Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan congratulates Kwesi Nyantakyi on his appointment as 1st CAF Vice President

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has joyously congratulated Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi following his appointment has the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of Africa Football – CAF.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was named the 1st Vice President of the CAF on Monday making him the second most powerful person in African football.

Nyantakyi was approved by CAF Executive Committee during its first meeting under the reign of CAF's new President Ahmad Ahmad in the Bahrain capital of Manama.

And Gyan who could not hide his joy after the announcement congratulated the ever-progressive Kwesi Nyantakyi in a tweet.

“Congratulations @President kwasi Nyantakyi on your new achievement.. First Vice President of CAF...Kudos boss... Ghana wins @ghanafaofficial,” Gyan tweeted.

Congratulations @President kwasi Nyantakyi on your new achievement.. First Vice President of CAF...Kudos boss... Ghana wins @ghanafaofficial — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) May 8, 2017

Nyantakyi becomes the second most powerful person in African football and the first Ghanaian to rise to such position of power in African football.

Constant Omari of the DR Congo was named as the 2nd Vice President after two nominations was approved by the Executive Committee.

Thanks to Nyantakyi's affability and widespread support among his colleagues on the body he was given the ringing endorsement to be the second most powerful man in African football.

Nyantakyi was appointed CAF's 1st vice President following major role he played in Ahmad's shocking triumph over the long-serving Hayatou.

Nyantakyi, who is a CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member, is the trusted man of the Malagasy as he masterminded the election victory for Ahmad in Ethiopia last month.

Ahmad emerged victorious in CAF’s general elections which was held in Addis Ababa after mauling the Cameroonian by 14 votes.

The Ghanaian will assist the Malagasy to run football on the continent for the next four years marking his consistent rise in the administration of the game in Africa.

The legal practitioner has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

He has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade and insiders say the affable man is now a powerful asset on the continent.

Nyantakyi was voted on the FIFA Council for an interim time of six month before securing a maximum 33 votes as against Leodegar Tenga' 20 at CAF’s general elections held in Addis Ababa.

His effective style of management has won the hearts of many on the African football continent.

Nyantakyi has consistently won elections in involving the African football governing body which has seen him rise to the level of FIFA.

