Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan eyes 50th goal for Ghana in game against Ethiopia

Published on: 09 June 2017
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will hope to score his 50th goal in the national team after drawing blank in the last two games.

The 20-year old has raked in 49 strikes for his country and looks set to become the fifth African to register half a century of goals with their national teams.

Godfrey Chitalu, Hossan Hassan, Didier Drogba and four time African player of the year Samuel Eto, are the dream set of players to have reached the 50 goal landmark in national colours.

