Black Stars start non-residential camping today for Ethiopia 2019 AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars will start their non-residential training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

They will also prepare for the friendly matches against USA and Mexico on 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah will take charge of his first training session since returning as Black Stars coach.

With many of the foreign-based players in town for holidays, the technical team will be expecting ,many players to report for training.

The seven home-based players are expected to report.

