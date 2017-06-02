Black Stars step up gear with second day of training ahead of Ethiopis clash

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah held his second training session with the senior national team yesterday with seventeen players at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The session was Appiah’s second with the Black Stars ahead of his first competitive game, an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia scheduled for Sunday, June 11 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The foreign-based contingent of the team who participated in the session included deputy Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Afriyie Acquah, Daniel Amartey, Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew, Rashid Sumaila, Yaw Yeboah and Thomas Agyapong and Ebenezer Ofori.

The training session lasted for about 2 hours and started shortly after 3.30 pm with first deputy coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko putting the players through various sprint and dribbling drills in the centre circle while goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson trained the goalies at the Black Stars Square end of the pitch.

The team was later split in two for a quarter pitch match supervised by coach Appiah which saw Yaw Yeboah (FC Twente), Majeed Waris (Lorient), Thomas Agyapong NAC Breda), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City) and many others finding the net.

Former players including coach Kwasi Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Richard Kingson and Stephen Appiah were members of the backroom staff.

Thirteen players were absent from the session and they are expected to join their teammates in the coming days.

The absentees were Adam Kwarasey (Brondby), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden), Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark), Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), and Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland).

