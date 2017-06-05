Black Stars storm Kumasi today ahead of AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia

The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Kumasi this morning (Monday) ahead of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The senior national team ended their non-residential training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday as they will step up their training with the journey to Kumasi later in the day.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah who took charge of his first training sessions since returning as Black Stars boss broke the team's training in Accra after Saturday evening's session.

He gave the players an-off day on Sunday while the home-based players in the squad were given the chance to join their teams for their respective league matches.

The Black Stars spent four days training in Accra ahead of the game against Ethiopia to be played in Kumasi on Sunday.

With the match in Kumasi looming, the team will arrive in the Garden city to ensure adequate preparation.

The Black Stars are also preparing for the friendly matches against USA and Mexico on 28 June and 01 July respectively.

With many of the foreign-based players in town for holidays, the technical team enjoyed good training with many players reporting for training in Accra

The seven home-based players also reported.

An initial 30 man squad was named, as Ghana started preparations towards the first Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on June 11, 2017.

The Black Stars would hope for a good start as they compete for the top spot of Group F with Sierra Leon, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Ghana has enjoyed a consecutive qualification to Africa Cup of Nations since 2006.

Below is the 30-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Wa Allstars), Adam Kwarasey (Brondby, Denmark), Felix Annan (Kotoko), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England)

Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars, Ghana), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Nicholas Opoku (B.Chelsea, Ghana), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Yaw Yeboah (FC Twente, Holland), Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, England), Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)