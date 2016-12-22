VIDEO: Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh donates to boyhood club Trax Soccer Academy

Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh yesterday donated football equipment worth over a 10,000 Ghana cedis to his childhood club Trax Soccer Academy in Asikuma in the Central Region.

Tetteh who is on holidays in the West African country ahead of the Cup of Nations visited his former home, Trax Soccer Academy formally known as Reggae Boys FC and made the presentation.

The equipment includes 50 footballs, 3 sets of jerseys, shin guards and undisclosed amount of money.

Tetteh is currently on the books of Red Bull Salzburg.

By: Daniel Boifio Jnr

Comments