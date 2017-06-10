Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamenah declares his readiness to gun down Ethiopia

New Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamenah says he is ready to unleash his scoring prowess on the Ethiopians when he is given the opportunity in tomorrow’s game.

The FC Zurich man scored twice against lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo and is favourite to start on Sunday.

“I’m are not under pressure to deliver considering the training I have gone through and the moral in camp in also great enough to get us victory on Sunday. he told SportsworldGhana.com in an exclusive interview on Friday.

” I’m a player who is also ready to fire so once given the chance to start on Sunday I will do my best to give the team nothing but a sweet victory therefore I entreat the fans to come to the stadium in their numbers to cheer us to victory.

By Rahman Osman

