Black Stars striker Samuel Tetteh wants to win the AFCON in Gabon

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh is looking to win the Africa Cup of Nations when the Black Stars travel to Gabon next month for the competition.

The Black Stars are hoping to end a 35-year-old wait for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Since winning it in 1982 the Stars have been to three finals 1992, 2010 and 2015.

There is genuine believe that next year could be the year of the Black Stars.

““I think next year is our year, it is time for us to win, we lost the finals in Equatorial Guinea,” he told TV3.

“I hope we win the title and make every Ghanaian happy. Personally I am confident we can win it.

“Is not going to be easy but we will do everything possible, if am selected to the squad I will do my best and help the team anytime I am given the opportunity.”

Coach Avram Grant is expected to name his provisional squad to begin camping on December 28.

Comments