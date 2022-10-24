Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton confident ahead of 2022 World Cup

Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, remains confident of Ghana's chances ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is the lowest ranked nation ahead of the tournament in Qatar and have been drawn in a tough group.

The Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

"It is difficult in a way," he told Daily Mail. "I’m confident in the squad and the coaching staff, but part of my role should be to be realistic. Not to dampen expectations, but to speak honestly.

"We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group. In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup," he continued.

"They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident."