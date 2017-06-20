Black Stars Technical Coordinator Stephen Appiah honoured At Allianz Awards

Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah has been honoured at the 2017 Allianz Awards for using his career to inspire young people.

The former Ghana skipper has been inspiring the younger generation with his football career and how he became a star.

The former Hearts of Oak and Juventus midfielder led Ghana to two FIFA World Cups - 2006 and 2010 and has been an ambassador for Milo and for the National Peace Council.

Appiah was honoured for using his determined life to inspire countless young people, and was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the insurance company.

“I never imagined that a day like this would come. It has been a long journey from Chorkor to Italy and from Italy to East Legon but through hard work and determination, I am here today.”

“I just want to tell the young ones to stay away from activities that can destroy their future, stay focused and work hard because that is the only way one can make it in life,” he said.

The event was organised by Allianz Ghana, an established stakeholder in the Ghanaian insurance market, in collaboration with O Africa to celebrate Ghanaian men and women who have gone beyond all kinds of difficulties to achieve their dreams.

