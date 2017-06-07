Black Stars technical coordinator tips Stars to set Kumasi alive on Sunday

Former Black Stars skipper and now technical coordinator of the team Stephen Appiah has backed the Stars to put up a sterling performance when they take on the Ethiopians in a 2019 AFCON qualifiers this weekend.

“Kumasi is a very important place for us, we are here to do the business and the atmosphere is charged already so we are calling on the fans to support the team in their numbers on Sunday,” says Appiah after the team’s training session.

"I am able to tell how the team id doing from being with them and i can tell they will give off something special on the day."

Stephen Appiah quashed suggestions that there is enormous pressure on the technical team.

“There is pressure in everything you do but there is no pressure on the technical and am even happy with the performance of the new players as well”.

