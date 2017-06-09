Black Stars to donate to the Kumasi Children Home orphanage today

The Black Stars will make a donation to the Kumasi Children Home after they visit the Ashanti King.

The team led by Captain Asamoah Gyan will donate bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of milk, toiletries and other items to the home before they head to training later on.

The people of Kumasi have welcomes the Stars with open hands and as has been the practice of the team they will give back to the people of Kumasi with the donation.

The game against the Ethiopians will take place on Sunday the 11th of June.

