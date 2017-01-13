Black Stars to hold last training in Al Ain this morning ahead of AFCON departure

The Black Stars will train for the last time this morning at their camp base in Al Ain, UAE before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana's squad have been in the gulf country since for 12 days fining tune preparations for the tournament.

They played just one warm up match against Uzbek side Bunyodkor which they beat 2-0 on Tuesday.

GHANASoccernet.com understands there are no injury concerns going into the tournament.

Black Stars start their Group D campaign against Uganda in Port Gentil.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)