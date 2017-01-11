Black Stars to know opponents for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday

Ghana will their opponents for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday.

The qualifiers will begin from 20 March across the continent.

The 2019 tournament will be hosted by Cameroon, who first staged the tournament in 1972.

Ghana are busy preparing for this year's tournament and would not put premium on the outcome of the draw.

The Black Stars are seeking a fifth continental silverware when the tournament starts on Saturday.

They came close at the last edition in Equatorial Guinea two years ago when they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)