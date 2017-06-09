Black Stars to pay courtesy call on Asantehene today ahead of Ethiopia clash

Ghana players will visit the inspirational and powerful Ashanti king Otumfuor Osei Tutu II on Friday as part of the measures to boost the players for Tuesday's crucial World Cup clash against Egypt.

According to a statement from the Ghana FA, players of the Black Stars will visit the Asantehene at his palace in Kumasi on Friday.

The visit to the Asantehene is to seek his blessing for the match which is seen by many Black Stars supporters as good omen for the game.

The Black Stars will visit the Manhyia Palace at 2pm on Friday before they take on lower division side Deportivo at the Baba Yara Stadium at 1600.

The national team players arrived in Kumasi on Wednesday evening to start their preparation ahead for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

