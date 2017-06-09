Black Stars to pay courtesy visit to Manhyia today ahead of Sunday's qualifier

The Black Stars will visit Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his Manhyia Palace today ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against the Walias of Ethiopia on Sunday.

The visit is to pay homage to the King who has been an ardent supporter and motivator of the national team.

Some activities have been lined out for the team ahead of the crunch game.

12:45pm: The management and the Muslims in the Black Stars team will visit the Kumasi Central Mosque for Friday Jumuah prayers.

2:15pm The entire Black Stars team will pay a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace today to meet the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ahead of Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

3pm: The Black Stars will visit an orphanage in Kumasi immediately after the Manhyia visit to fraternise and make some donations to the kids.

Training is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium immediately after the visits.

