The Black Stars will test their preparations for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with a friendly against Asokwa Deportivo.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah will assess the readiness of the 25 players in camp.

The team have been training in Kumasi since Monday and have received a warm reception from the fans.

