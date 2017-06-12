Black Stars to return to training ahead of US and Mexico games on Monday

The Black Stars will return to training on Monday after their sterling performance against Ethiopia.

The team begun life under new boss Kwesi Appiah with a five star performance in Kumasi.

They will get the opportunity to rest with their family members before returning to training on the 19th.

Ghana have not won the AFCON trophy since 1982 despite reaching the finals in 1992, 2010 as well as 2015 and will be hoping to win the trophy for the fifth time in Cameroon 2019.

