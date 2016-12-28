Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Black Stars to start training this afternoon at St Thomas Aquinas Park

Published on: 28 December 2016
Black Stars

The Black Stars will get their preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations underway this afternoon in Accra.

Head coach Avram Grant and his technical team will train with a select band of players at the St Thomas Aquinas Park at 3:30 pm local time.

Although the Ghana FA is yet to announce the list of players, a circulated squad including returnee goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and three debutants Ebenezer Ofori, Raphael Dwamena and Bernard Tekpetey are expected to train.

Also, know faces like Baba Rahman, Razak Brimah, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Harrison Afful, Majeed Waris and Afriyie Acquah will be present.

This is part of the team’s first phase of pre-tournament training before ending to UAE on 02 January where the full compliment will be assembled.

Grant and his charges will train in the Gulf for 12 days before jetting to Gabon for their Group B matches in Port Gentil.

Ghana’s opening match will be against Uganda on 17 January.

 

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment
  • Kwame says:
    December 28, 2016 06:50 am
    Why can't this old lazy coach announce his provisional list & stop putting everyone in suspense.. Ghanaians will not forgive you shd u mess up again yoooo
  • Mr.Ebo Amoah says:
    December 28, 2016 12:57 pm
    Why is avram grant still waiting Ower time because we need the team out so that we can pray for any unwanted injrees so that we can win the cup GFA should stop collecting bribe from some unwanted players
  • Mr.Ebo Amoah says:
    December 28, 2016 01:01 pm
  • Ahmed Adams says:
    December 28, 2016 03:11 pm
    Oh why can't you name the squad that will be travel to Gabon for the afcon,u rather putting people on suspense,waste of time.

