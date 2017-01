The Stars will join a host of nations that will be storming Gabon today with less than 48 hours to start the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stars have been camping in Al Ain but will fly into Port Gentil as they look to end a 35-year-old wait for an AFCON trophy.

Ghana is in the same group with Mali, Egypt and the Uganda.

They play their first game on the 17th of January 2017.

